G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $18.00. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 659,606 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.33 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.