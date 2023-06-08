Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $76.08 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of AMETEK worth $76,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $151.52.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

