Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,784,000 after buying an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,050 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

