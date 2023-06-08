Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.32 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $99,779.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,447,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,825,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

