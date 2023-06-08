Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,221 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

