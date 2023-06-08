Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 176.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $348.82 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $357.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.14.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

