Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

NYSE BA opened at $212.02 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average is $201.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

