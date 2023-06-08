Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC increased its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

IXP stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $268.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

