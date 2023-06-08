Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGSTU opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

