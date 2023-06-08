Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $894,000 Position in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) by 237.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,245 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keyarch Acquisition were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Keyarch Acquisition by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 244,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition by 11.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYCH opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

