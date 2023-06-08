Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

