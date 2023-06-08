Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $260.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $266.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.79 and a 200 day moving average of $234.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

