Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cascadia Acquisition were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cascadia Acquisition by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCAIU opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Cascadia Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Cascadia Acquisition Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.