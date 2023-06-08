Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 54,125 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,991,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $18,782,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,862,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $59.67 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $76.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

