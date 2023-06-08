Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 78,345 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 12,636.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,345 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

