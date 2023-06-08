Bessemer Group Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after purchasing an additional 714,737 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

