Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 393 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average of $122.32. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

