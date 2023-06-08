Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Workiva worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Workiva Stock Down 1.9 %

Workiva stock opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.89. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.16. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

