Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 908.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,676 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

