Bessemer Group Inc. Has $5.68 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of UniFirst worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $180.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.87. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

