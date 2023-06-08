Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 5,796 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fox Factory worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,654,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $96.03 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOXF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

