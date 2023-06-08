Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 749 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $261.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.94. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

