Bessemer Group Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,967 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 354,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 214.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 219,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,701,000 after buying an additional 145,302 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 131,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

