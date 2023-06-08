Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Hamilton Lane worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of HLNE opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $81.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

