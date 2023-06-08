BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $14,271,000. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $6,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $49,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

BL stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

