255,753 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.90.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

