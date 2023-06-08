Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 9th. Yiren Digital has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter.

YRD opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

