Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,391 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,899,000 after purchasing an additional 221,350 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $4,120,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after buying an additional 163,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $260,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,752,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Long bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.17 per share, with a total value of $200,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 46,610 shares of company stock worth $2,108,273 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Stories
