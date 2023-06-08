OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of OGE Energy worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

