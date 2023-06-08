Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $249.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.