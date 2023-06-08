Ossiam Sells 27,873 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ossiam decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 27,873 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tapestry by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 635,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 111,679 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tapestry by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.
Tapestry Stock Up 2.6 %
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tapestry Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
