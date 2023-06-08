Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Reduced by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

