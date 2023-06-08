Ossiam Has $622,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ossiam lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,972 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,487,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,387,000 after buying an additional 49,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,467,000 after buying an additional 194,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of NLY opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

