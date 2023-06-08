Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.13.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $738.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.91. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

