Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after acquiring an additional 493,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $14,405,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $9,751,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $42.53 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

