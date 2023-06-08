VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

VMware stock opened at $132.33 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 213.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

