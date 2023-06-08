First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of First Bancorp worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.07. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

