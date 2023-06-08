Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 8,545 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of MKS Instruments worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $5,575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000,400 shares of company stock worth $172,276,766. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $100.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

