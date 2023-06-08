Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,905 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cactus by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cactus by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $47,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Cactus stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

