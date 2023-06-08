Bessemer Group Inc. Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,759 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 72.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

