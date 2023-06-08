Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 11,613 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 511.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,339,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.