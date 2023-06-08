Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 16,310 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of STAG Industrial worth $10,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.9 %

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Shares of STAG opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

