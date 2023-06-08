Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,322,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,177 shares of company stock worth $589,595. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matador Resources Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.