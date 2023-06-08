Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,914 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $760,651,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $141.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $144.84.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

