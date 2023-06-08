Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 242,406 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,406 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $16.55.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 504,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,124.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 504,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,124.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $539,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,510,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,534,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

