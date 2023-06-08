Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,513 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

