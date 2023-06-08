Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,879 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Ingles Markets worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.