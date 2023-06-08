Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,916 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after purchasing an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

