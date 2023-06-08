Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 53,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

