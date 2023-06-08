Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Hilltop worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Trading Up 2.5 %

Hilltop stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Hilltop had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In related news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

